AFC cancels continental futsal, beach soccer events

In a letter to participating countries, the AFC has informed that due to the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, it has decided to cancel the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in Kuwait and also the 2021 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Thailand.

The letter adds that the named countries will host the events in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the Iranian Football Federation press service reported.

The 2020 AFC Futsal Championship also acted as a qualifier for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup. The Asian confederation announced that it will introduce teams to the global event if FIFA opts for holding the event.

