Dec 19, 2021, 11:59 PM

Iran's Torabi selected as Best 2021 ACL Team Midfielder

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Mahdi Torabi, the midfielder of the Iranian football club Persepolis has been selected by the fans as the best midfielder of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) conducted a poll online asking the fans to vote for the best midfielder of the 2021 Asian Champions League and in the end, the results showed that the fans had selected Torabi as the best midfielder last week. 

Persepolis's Mahdi Torabi won 58.64% of the total votes. 

Torabi also won the title of the best passer of the competition with 5 assists.

Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Shin Jin-ho (Pohang Steelers), Mateus (Nagoya Grampus), Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Valeri Qazaishvili (Ulsan Hyundai), Abdulfattah Asiri (Al-Nassr), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Salman Al Faraj (Al-Hilal) and An Yong-woo (Daegu FC) were the other nominees.

