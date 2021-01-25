Exhibition industry to improve Tehran-Yerevan trade ties

On the sidelines of his visit to the Isfahan international exposition, the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan named the event one of the major economic potentials of Iran adding that "Economic actors of the two countries can take special measures to carry out profit-making business activities."

He announced his country's intention of boosting cooperation with Iran in the exhibition sector, adding that "Armenia welcomes the expansion of trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and its economic actors; accordingly, extensive efforts will be made to improve these interactions."

The head of Isfahan International Exhibition Center office Ali Yarmohammadian, for his turn, explained that "In the construction of Isfahan exhibition center, efforts have been made to provide conditions for presence and participation of major international companies."

"Isfahan Exhibition provides the ground for the presence of companies and up-to-date presentation of their services and goods of producers," he noted.

"What is considered in the activities of Isfahan International Exhibition is the possibility to create conditions for international activities between economic actors in Iran and those in different countries," he underlined.

