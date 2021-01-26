US Senate approves Trump impeachment trial

Senators will be sworn in today to play the role of jurors in Trump impeachment trial, CNN TV Network reported.

According to the report, former US President Donald Trump is accused of inciting insurrection on January 6 attack on the US Congress.

This is while that US House of Representatives on Monday handed over the clauses of the second impeachment of former President of the United State Trump to the Senate.

The case of Trump’s impeachment on the charges of inciting a riot was sent to the Senate on Monday evening for considering the trial which is scheduled to be held on Feb. 08.

At least five people, including a police officer, were killed in a raid by Donald Trump supporters inside the US Congress concurrent with organizing a joint congressional meeting to approve the electoral vote and declare Biden victory on January 6.

Following the incident, the US House of Representatives approved the second plan to impeach Trump, and this plan is to be considered in the Senate.

Trump has become the first president in US history to be impeached twice by a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Of course, 10 Republicans voted in favor of accusing Trump of inciting the insurrection after his controversial Jan. 6 speech, which was a deadly attack on Congress.

