People must observe protocols in busy days leading to Nowruz

The Covid-19 Vaccination in the country will improve in the coming weeks, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said on Saturday during a session of the Coronavirus Prevention and Combat Headquarters.

Vaccination has started in the country and the situation will be more favorable in the coming weeks, both for medical staff across the country and for the elderly or the sick, Rouhani said.

Comparing today with last year in terms of intensity of the COVID-19, Rouhani said, if the fourth wave does not happen, this year is still like last year, and the situation has become even more difficult.

The Iranian government has focused to buy vaccines, he said, adding that the vaccination has a special condition because the effects and side effects of the vaccines have not been proven yet.

Real immunity is achieved when vaccinations are implemented worldwide, the Iranian President stressed.

Referring to the arrival of the Iranian New Year and Nowruz celebrations, President Rouhani also called on people to observe health protocols in the busy days leading to the new year on 21 March.

RHM/5156888