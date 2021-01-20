Iran's COVID-19 death toll passes 57,000

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,348,316 with the death toll standing at 57,057.

According to Lari, 4,214 patients are in critical condition while 1,137,812 patients have recovered.

So far, near 8.7 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, close to 96.7 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2 million and recoveries nearing 69 million.

