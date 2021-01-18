83 killed, 160 wounded in Sudan’s Darfur: Report

The violence is the most significant fighting reported since the signing of a peace agreement in October, which observers hoped would end years of war that has left the vast western region awash with weapons.

The fighting reportedly pitted Arab against non-Arab tribes in West Darfur's capital El Geneina, and is thought to have started as a local dispute before escalating into broader disputes.

"The death toll from the bloody events that occurred in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur State, has risen since Saturday morning... to 83 dead, and 160 wounded including from the armed forces," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, AFP reported.

The United Nations -- a long-running presence in the nation -- also expressed deep concerns on Sunday over the violence.

Sudanese authorities have imposed a state-wide curfew in West Darfur, while the Khartoum government dispatched a "high-profile" delegation to help contain the situation.

These events showed that the spread of weapons across Sudan, and especially in Darfur, are the main reasons for the deteriorating situation.

MA/PR