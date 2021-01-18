'The Switchman' wins best animation prize of FluXus

The 10-minute-animation is about a switchman who has been waiting for his beloved for a long period of time, but it seems that the beloved is only in his dreams.

Khorramian’s work, produced at Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) grabbed the Signor Rossi Award of the Italian festival in 2017.

The Iranian director got his diploma in graphic design and BA and MD in animation directing. He has made many animation films for TV which were very successful.

The FAFF is all about (short) animated film for adults. As in the previous year, a selection of films has been made from the thousands of international submissions.

The FluXus Animation Film Festival is the first and only animation film festival in the Zaanstreek.

The Festival focuses on the Zaan manufacturing industry and pays attention to the artistic and artistic applications of the various animation techniques in the selection of films.

