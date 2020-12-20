INSTEX must prove its efficiency after two years: UN envoy

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and Chairman of the Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi explained Iran's assessment of the Secretary-General's recent report on Resolution 2231.

Referring to some parts of the Secretary-General's report, he called Washington a gross violator of the nuclear agreement, stressing the need for Iran to enjoy the economic benefits of the JCPOA.

He also considered the reduction of Iran's nuclear commitments as a coercive result of the violation of the agreement by other parties and in accordance with Iran's rights in the JCPOA.

Takht-Ravanchi pointed to the promise of European countries to ensure the continuation of economic relations envisaged in the JCPOA with Iran and the establishment of the INSTEX system, saying, "This system must prove its efficiency after two years."

Referring to the plot to assassinate Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in the Secretary General's report, he did not consider the manner in which the issue was raised in this report sufficient, adding, "His assassination, along with the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani last year, are obvious and terrorist crimes that must be explicitly condemned without stuttering."

