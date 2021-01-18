Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran denies rumors around release of Korean ship

A spokesman with the Iranian Foreign Ministry has offered an explanation about rumors surrounding the release of Korean-flagged thanker Hankuk Chemi. In a statement on Saturday night, Saeed Khatibzadeh highlighted that the decisions and stances of the Judiciary Branch will be announced only by spokespersons of the body and remarks of those who have no responsibility in the area are of no value.

Iran confirms 86 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

The Iranian Ministry of Health confirmed the infection of 6,016 people and the death of 86 people due to the coronavirus outbreak in the 24 hours till Sunday noon. Accordingly, the number of COVID-19 infections in the country has reached 1,330,411 of whom 56,803 have lost their lives.

Iran, EUAE trade value hits $3.419B since signing PTA: TPOI

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), total value of trade exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) stood at $3.419 billion since signing PTA on Oct. 26, 2019.

Statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that $3.419 billion worth of non-oil products was exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states from Oct. 27, 2019 to Oct. 25, 2020 within the framework of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Zarif slams French FM's ‘absurd nonsense about Iran’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has responded to recent claims made by his French counterpart about Iran and the JCPOA.

“Dear colleague: You kick-started your cabinet career with arms sales to Saudi war criminals. Avoid absurd nonsense about Iran. Reality check: YOU are destabilizing OUR region. Stop protecting criminals who chainsaw their critics and use YOUR arms to slaughter children in Yemen,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

Iran’s missile, drone power, fruit of US sanctions: Jalali

Iranian Passive Defense Organization Chief Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that missile and drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the result of US sanctions imposed against the country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran achieved high power in missiles and drones thanks to the sanctions imposed by US against the country, the Brigadier General said on Sunday.

Razi Institute' COVID-19 vaccine to enter clinical phase soon

Head of Pasteur Institute of Iran said that Razi Research Institute’s vaccine will enter clinical phase in coming weeks and jointly vaccine produced between Iran and Cuba will enter third phase of clinical trial in February.

Iran won't shy from crushing aggressors: Zarif warns Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned the hawkish US president over the flying of B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf, saying that the Islamic Republish will not hesitate to crush aggressors.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Zarif warned Donald Trump over the recent escalating moves by the US terrorist forces, and said, “If your B-52H “Presence Patrols” are meant to intimidate or warn Iran, you should have spent those $billions on your taxpayers' health.”

“While we have not started a war in over 200 years, we don’t shy from crushing aggressors. Just ask your BFFs who supported Saddam,” he added.

MR