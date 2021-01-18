Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 18

Aftab:

Experts talks about what will happen if Trump does not hand in nuclear codes

Ebtekar:

First phase of vaccination to start before new year: Rouhani

Zarif, French FM engage in JCPOA confrontation

Ettela’at:

Washington turned into a garrison with two days remaining to inauguration

Global reactions to destroying targets by IRGC from 1,800km away

Iran:

1,800km-range Iranian missile in Indian Ocean

Javan:

Message of Iranian missile to American aircraft carrier 1,800km off Iran’s border

Kayhan:

Humiliation of America, Israel in massive drone-missile drill of Iran

Zarif: E3 has done nothing to maintain JCPOA

