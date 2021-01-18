Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 18

Aftab:
Experts talks about what will happen if Trump does not hand in nuclear codes
Ebtekar:
First phase of vaccination to start before new year: Rouhani
Zarif, French FM engage in JCPOA confrontation
Ettela’at:
Washington turned into a garrison with two days remaining to inauguration
Global reactions to destroying targets by IRGC from 1,800km away
Iran:
1,800km-range Iranian missile in Indian Ocean
Javan:
Message of Iranian missile to American aircraft carrier 1,800km off Iran’s border
Kayhan:
Humiliation of America, Israel in massive drone-missile drill of Iran
Zarif: E3 has done nothing to maintain JCPOA
MAH/
