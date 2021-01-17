Iran’s missile, drone power, fruit of US sanctions: Jalali

The Islamic Republic of Iran achieved high power in missiles and drones thanks to the sanctions imposed by US against the country, the Brigadier General told IRNA on Sunday.

In response to a question on the evaluation of recently conducted large-scale IRGC Drill entitled 'Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15)', Jalali stated, “Trump administration proved that contemporary world of today and tomorrow is not just a world of discourse and basically there is no room for a fair dialogue without relying on defense capability."

Over the past four decades, Islamic Republic of Iran managed to boost and invigorate its missile and defense power despite severe sanctions imposed against the country in this sector, he said and reiterated, “Today, in Payambar-e Azam 15 Drill, we witnessed that Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements in its missile and defense power relying on its own capability and potential.”

The head of Passive Defense Organization said that smart and the most sophisticated missiles and drones used in the drill showed that Iran's high power of its defense is the result of tough and oppressive sanctions imposed by the US against Iran.

