NAM condemns Cuba inclusion in US' list of terrorist nations

In a statement, the bloc described such action as unjustified and rejected the politicization of the fight against terrorism.



All this is to the detriment of international efforts to that end, including through the unilateral preparation of lists in which States and their constitutional institutions are accused of allegedly supporting terrorism, the text notes, Prensa Latina reported.



Therefore, NAM 'rejects the unfounded accusation that Cuba sponsors terrorism,' it highlights.



The movement - which groups some 120 nations - maintains a steadfast position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.



As well as against all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism wherever, by whomever, and against whomever, they are committed, including those in which States are directly or indirectly involved, the statement points out.



To conclude, the Ministry called on the new US administration to take the necessary actions to reverse the unfounded inclusion of Cuba in this unilateral list and to advance towards the normalization of relations between both countries.

HJ/PL