Iran ranked 3rd in world in steel production growth terms

Iran produced more than 29 million tons of steel in 2020 and was turned into 10th steelmaker in the global level, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported.

A total of 64 steel production countries as member of World Steel Association (WSA) produced 1.830 billion tons of steel in 2020, the rate of which hit 1.846 billion tons.

Islamic Republic of Iran produced 29.30 million tons of steel in 2020, showing a 13.4 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

In this regard, Iran produced 25.6 million tons of steel in 2019, IMIDRO added.

According to the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran stood at the 10th rank in 2020 in terms of production of steel, standing above Ukraine, Italy aand Mexico.

Earlier, Iran and Brazil each with producing 31 million tons of steel stood at 9th place in the global ranking.

MA/5133632