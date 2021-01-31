Enemy's threats turned into chances for Revelution's progress

"After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the domineering world and the arrogant power in the East and the West felt that a new side of an obscure and unknown power had been born in the world; Our revolution was the emergence of a new power with very wide and universal attractions," the commander said addressing a ceremony to start Beitol-Moghaddas wargames.

"We could not present a backward and weak model of an Islamic system, we had to progress, build Iran and become strong," he added.

"We had to prevent new wars and create a dangerous image of our power for the enemy to protect our country against the threats," Salami said.

By the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, "while the enemies tried various economic sanctions, propaganda and all kinds of sieges and information wars against us, we turned all their threats into an opportunity for our country's progress."

He continued that "Today, we are in no need for the JCPOA and we are sure that not being in need for the removal of sanctions is much greater than the sanctions' removal."

The commander said that the enemy is the enemy and acts accordingly, whether Iran acts as a friend or a threat.

