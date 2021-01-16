Ghalibaf warns enemies of being smashed ‘in blink of an eye'

Once it was considered a surprise if Basiji forces could build a missile, Ghalibaf wrote in Persian in his Twitter account.

“This is a response to all those who cannot tolerate strong Iran and cannot believe that Army of Elephant [referring to Quran’s Sura Al-Fil] is being smashed like crashed leaves in blink of an eye,” he added while also posting a short video of Friday’s war game that depicts the destroying of targets by precision missiles of the IRGC.

“We are proud of figures like Tehrani Moghaddam, Hajizadeh, and all those who increase Iran’s deterrence with the production of power,” he added.

The IRGC Aerospace Force held the first stage of the Payambar-e Azam 15 military drill in central Iranian deserts on Friday. According to commanders, new generation of missiles, as well as combat drones, were successfully tested in the war game.

“The successful exercise of a new generation of IRGC ballistic missiles and their combination with drone operations and artificial intelligence has given a new life to the geometry of Iran’s defense power,” Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Ami-Abdollahian wrote in his Instagram account.

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said on Friday that the first stage of the drill was a simulator for attacking the enemy’s strengths and defensive lines. Missiles used in this stage of the drill are a new generation of ballistic missiles equipped with detachable warheads and low RCS, he noted, adding that the time span for preparing these missiles has been decreased by 90%. “These missiles are operational and can be launched in less than five minutes after being established.”

Attacking the enemy from all directions and altitudes, hampering defense of the enemy, infiltrating into the air defense of the enemy using detachable warheads, and using equipment designed and produced by domestic experts are among features of this drill, he said, adding, “By a combination of these new capabilities with drone operation and using the artificial intelligence, a new power was born in IRGC.”

