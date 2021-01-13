17 ISIL terrorists arrested in Iraq's Baghdad

According to a statement posted on the Shafaq News website, the terrorists were arrested under Article 4 of the Anti-Terror Law for their membership in ISIL, and two of these terrorists were active in Fallujah and Nineveh.

All of them were handed over to the relevant parties for interrogation and trial.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

