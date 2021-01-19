  1. Economy
Pakistan eyes border trade expansion with Iran, Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to set up border markets along the country’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost employment opportunities and help curb smuggling.

According to the Pakistani Prime Minister Office, Khan chaired a review meeting in Islamabad on Monday to discuss the establishment of such markets to provide job opportunities to local people and to control smuggling.

"The establishment of these markets is critical for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Khan said, the Business Standard reported.

Khan was briefed on steps taken at the federal and provincial levels for the establishment of border markets to provide improved business facilities, trade promotion and employment opportunities to the local population.

The meeting concluded that out of 18 proposed border markets four will be established under a pilot project.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province which shares borders with both Afghanistan and Iran. The decision to establish border markets was taken in September last year with the objective to provide jobs and promote peace.

