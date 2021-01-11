Ankara, Moscow agree on 2nd S-400 system purchase

Regarding the procurement of S-400 air defense systems, Defense Industry President Demir said, "We have an agreement on the second system. The second system could come today if we wanted to. The important thing here is: This is a wholesale agreement and there are a production and cooperation model within its framework."

Ismail Demir, President of the Presidency Defense Industry, met with the press members at the "2020 Evaluation and 2021 Goals Meeting" held at the Defense Industry Presidency (SSB).

Demir pointed out that, last year, they worked without any gaps in every field, from platform production to air defense systems, weapons, ammunition and missile production, electronic warfare and radar systems, communication and information technologies to engine systems, military equipment and equipment production to R&D and training activities.

He said, "I would like to remind you that we have done all of these in spite of various embargoes."

Demir says Turkey's indigenous air defense system is continuing work on setting up its own air defense system, "2025-2026, perhaps S-400 by adding the information to be gained from studies of S-400 level or a top we come, we come."

With other layers "We will have a layered defense system when we put the systems we work on one after the other. The number of them should increase so that you can provide full protection, " he said.

