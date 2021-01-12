Iran may attain 120 kg of 20% uranium sooner than 8 months

Referring to the Iranian Parliament's law on 'Strategic Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions', Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday night, "We now have about four tons of raw materials, and the Parliament's decision to produce about 120 kilograms within a year is easily achievable for us."

"We may reach the amount set by Parliament's law sooner than eight months," he added.

He pointed to the reactions to the beginning of 20% enrichment, saying, "Unfortunately, the tarnishing of the face of Iran's nuclear program could be seen from the beginning, which goes back not to the activities of our country but to the nature of nuclear technology."

"When they saw Iran's capabilities, they began to pretend that Iran was looking for nuclear weapons and other goals," he added.

"There is no one in the world today who believes that the Islamic Republic of Iran is looking for a nuclear weapon," Kamalvandi stressed.

As announced last Monday, Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility.

Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

