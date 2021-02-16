Iran not to cut coop. with IAEA, but to reduce inspections

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie held a press conference on Tuesday, answering questions of reporters.

Answering a question about the Iranian Parliament’s Feb. 21 deadline for lifting the US sanctions, he said that since the sanctions have not been lifted to date, the government and the Atomic Energy Organization are obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT. Therefore, Iran will reduce inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This is not a time-consuming issue, and when the time comes, voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocols can be stopped immediately, he said adding that Iran is a member of the IAEA Safeguards, and according to the safeguard commitments, most of the IAEA inspections that are not within the framework of the Additional Protocol, will remain.

Saying that the cooperation of Iran with IAEA will continue, he asserted, “Halting the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol does not mean cutting cooperation with the IAEA.”

Iran’s measures result of the US delay in lifting the sanctions and fulfilling its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he said, adding that, “We continue to consider JCPOA a credible agreement and the best possible agreement, and, we will reverse the course if the United States and the other parties to the agreement return to their commitments and the illegal sanctions are fully lifted.”

He also expressed hope that the three European countries and the United States will take advantage of the short opportunity left and not allow diplomatic solutions to become more difficult in resolving this unnecessary dispute.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed that the measures of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards JCPOA will be defined by the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Criticizing unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, and its hesitation to return to its commitment, the Iranian Government Spokesperson said that if the US stops such moves, the return to the previous condition will be much easier.

