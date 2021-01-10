50 former diplomats pen letter to Biden to return to JCPOA

Fifty former diplomats, regional and world experts wrote a letter to the US President-elect Joe Biden, stating that next US administration should alleviate sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran and immediately return to JCPOA.

In a part of this letter, the names personalities are observed including Peter Jenkins Former British Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mark Fitzpatrick former US official, John Lambert former US diplomat in Iran, Gary Sick a government official at former US President Jimmy Carter and Stephen Walt a well-known international affairs analyst as well as a number of other regional and world experts and have expressed their full support for Joe Biden's commitment to abandon Trump administration's failed policy.

In another part of the letter, it is stipulated that the Trump administration's approach has failed and now Biden has the task of compensating for Trump's harmful policies. “We believe that the easiest way is to take immediate action to bring the United States back to JCPOA and adhere to it.”

Incumbent US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA in May 2018.

MA/FNA13991021000912