Trump’s populist policies should be a lesson for ‘Biden’

In his Instagram page on Thu., Mahmoud Vaezi wrote, “Populist policies of Trump administration and its destructive consequences in the United States and also in the international arena should be a lesson for the new president of the United States.”

Referring to last night's events in the United States and attack by Trump supporters on the US Congress, he wrote, “What we have seen in the last two months since the US presidential election is part of the retouched face of the US system that has become more clear in the last four years since the Trump administration took office.”

The issue of election fraud and street riots and attacks on Congress, which disrupted the official session of Congress, is one of Trump's internal legacies, Vaezi added.

In the last four years, the destructive and wrong policies of the Trump administration, in addition to further decline of the United States, have caused insecurity and political and economic instability in the world.

“When Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and other international treaties, and then illegally imposed maximum pressure of sanctions on Iranian people and assassinated Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani cowardly, we have repeatedly said that he (Trump) trampled the credibility of the US government and marked the end of his political life,” President’s Chief of Staff stipulated.

Vaezi reiterated that the populist policies of the Trump administration and its disastrous consequences in the United States and international arena should be a lesson for the new president of the United States in order not to repeat mistakes of Trump administration in other ways in terms of pressure on independent countries and withdrawal from international treaties.

MA/5116626