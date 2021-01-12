US to build new military base in Jordan: report

In the past two weeks, legal action and the preparation of engineering documents for the construction of a US military base in Jordan have been completed, said some US diplomatic sources.

Raialyoum quoted the sources as saying that process of granting permission to build a new US base in Jordan has begun and in the next few weeks, the implementation of the project will be accelerated.

According to the report, the construction of a military base in Jordan is in line with the expansion of military cooperation between this country and the United States.

The construction of a new US military base appears to be nearing completion and is said to be in line with the US government's efforts to fight terrorism and strengthen Jordan's defense capabilities.

Earlier, US media reported that a new military base in eastern Jordan would be built in the early spring of 2021 at a cost of $50 million.

