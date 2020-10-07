  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2020

Khatibzadeh:

US responsible for cowardly assassination of Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the US must be held accountable for the cowardly assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Regarding the responsibility for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani,  Khatibzadeh said, "We do not know Trump, the US must be and will be held accountable for his assassination."

"At the national level, the US will be responsible for the cowardly assassination of Martyr Soleimani," he added.

US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

