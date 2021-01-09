Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 9

Aftab:
Leader says import of American, British vaccines forbidden
Ebtekar:
Attacking against the bubble of democracy
South Korea not entitled to keep Iran’s assets: Araghchi
Ettela’at:
Sanctions should be stopped immediately/Iran’s presence in region will continue: Leader
IRGC unveils strategic missile base along coasts of Persian Gulf
Iran:
Sanctions should be lifted immediately: Leader
Rouhani: Recent developments in US should be a lesson for next rulers at White House
Javan:
Leader says Iran demands lifting of sanctions not US return to JCPOA
Liberal democracy’s congress cracked
IRGC unveils missile city in Persian Gulf coasts
Jomhoori Eslami:
If sanctions are lifted, Iran will return to its commitments: Leader
Trump’s humiliating defeat and Congress’ efforts to oust him
Kayhan:
If sanctions are not lifted, US return to JCPOA will be meaningless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Richard Haass: Post-American era has begun
MAH
Your Comment