  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2021, 8:49 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 9

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 9

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, January 9.

Aftab:

Leader says import of American, British vaccines forbidden

Ebtekar:

Attacking against the bubble of democracy

South Korea not entitled to keep Iran’s assets: Araghchi

Ettela’at:

Sanctions should be stopped immediately/Iran’s presence in region will continue: Leader

IRGC unveils strategic missile base along coasts of Persian Gulf

Iran:

Sanctions should be lifted immediately: Leader

Rouhani: Recent developments in US should be a lesson for next rulers at White House

Javan:

Leader says Iran demands lifting of sanctions not US return to JCPOA

Liberal democracy’s congress cracked

IRGC unveils missile city in Persian Gulf coasts

Jomhoori Eslami:

If sanctions are lifted, Iran will return to its commitments: Leader

Trump’s humiliating defeat and Congress’ efforts to oust him

Kayhan:

If sanctions are not lifted, US return to JCPOA will be meaningless: Ayatollah Khamenei

Richard Haass: Post-American era has begun

MAH

News Code 168246

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News