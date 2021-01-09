Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 9

Aftab:

Leader says import of American, British vaccines forbidden

Ebtekar:

Attacking against the bubble of democracy

South Korea not entitled to keep Iran’s assets: Araghchi

Ettela’at:

Sanctions should be stopped immediately/Iran’s presence in region will continue: Leader

IRGC unveils strategic missile base along coasts of Persian Gulf

Iran:

Sanctions should be lifted immediately: Leader

Rouhani: Recent developments in US should be a lesson for next rulers at White House

Javan:

Leader says Iran demands lifting of sanctions not US return to JCPOA

Liberal democracy’s congress cracked

IRGC unveils missile city in Persian Gulf coasts

Jomhoori Eslami:

If sanctions are lifted, Iran will return to its commitments: Leader

Trump’s humiliating defeat and Congress’ efforts to oust him

Kayhan:

If sanctions are not lifted, US return to JCPOA will be meaningless: Ayatollah Khamenei

Richard Haass: Post-American era has begun

MAH