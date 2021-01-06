Raphael Warnock projected to win US senate runoff in Georgia

The Senate election in Georgia took place in November, but none of the candidates managed to achieve a majority, which triggered a runoff between the two top finishers. Additionally, Georgia's special election for a vacated US Senate seat will be decided in a runoff on the same day, Sputnik reported.

Citizens of Georgia went to polling stations for the US Senate runoffs on Tuesday, in what is a crucial vote to determine whether the GOP retains control of the Senate, or if it will be ceded to the Democrats.

In the 3 November election, Republican incumbent David Perdue received 49.73% of the vote and his Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff received 47.95% so they are both seeking to win a majority this time. Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat the Reverend Raphael Warnock are standing for the state's second senatorial seat in a special election which arose because Republican senator Johnny Isakson stood down at the end of 2019. In the first round on 3 November, Loeffler received 25.9% and Warnock got 32.9% and two other candidates have been eliminated.

Democrats Leading in Both Crucial Senate Election Runoffs in US Georgia

Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat his Republican opponent Kelly Loeffler in the US state of Georgia's special election, while another Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is edging ahead of Republican David Perdue, according to major US news outlets.

According to Fox News, Warnock leads over Loeffler with 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, while Ossof and Perdue are at 50.2 and 49.8 percent, respectively. CNN, ABC and NBC report similar results so far with 98 percent of ballots in.

The Georgia elections will determine which party will control the Senate.

Ossoff Leads Perdue by 16,370 Votes With 98% Ballots Counted, Edison Research Says

NBC News Projects Democratic Challenger Warnock to Win US Senate Runoff in Georgia

NBC News has projected Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner of his US Senate runoff election against incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

With 98% of the vote in, Warnock led Loeffler 50.5% to 49.5%, according to Edison Research.

Democrat Ossoff Leads Republican Perdue by About 3,500 Votes With 98% of Expected Votes in - Edison Research

According to Edison Research, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has taken a lead of about 3,500 votes in his tight race against Republican US Senator David Perdue in Georgia.

Both candidates have 50.0% of the vote, but Ossoff has outpaced Perdue (2,195,441 to 2,191,881) with 98% of the expected vote tallied, as per Edison Research.

Democratic Challenger Warnock Promises 'to Go to Senate to Work for All of Georgia' as He Claims Victory

Democrat Rafael Warnock claims to have won his Georgia senate race, saying he and his supporters have proved “anything is possible”. Warnock is currently leading incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, with the vote count still underway. Warnock is holding the lead in one of two races. No major news outlet has projected a winner for either race so far.

US Republican Senator Loeffler Says 'We Are Going to Win This Election'

Loeffler 'Still Sees a Path to Victory' Against Democratic Rival Warnock

Georgia Secretary of State Hopes to 'Have a Better Idea Where We Are' by Noon

"They're probably going to take a break here, I think, in the next hour. Try and get as much work as they can done tonight ... At least, record exactly how many ballots are out there and then get as much scanning done tomorrow. Hopefully, by noon we'll have a better idea where we are", Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN.

Georgia Secretary of State Says Election Workers Might Take a Break for the Night and Resume Counting in the Morning

Perdue Leads Ossoff by About 3,000 Votes as 96% of Votes Tallied - Edison Research

GOP's Loeffler Bags 49.8%, Her Democratic Rival Warnock Has 50.2% With 95% of Expected Vote in - Edison Research

Loeffler, Perdue Still Leading With Almost 90% of Vote Reporting

Republicans Take Lead Over Democrats in Georgia With 85% of Expected Vote Reporting

Warnock Has 50.7%, Loeffler Has 49.3% With 60% of Expected Vote In - Edison Research Says

Democrats Perform Slightly Better Than Joe Biden in First 32 Counties, Preliminary Results Show

Ossoff Has 53.9%, Perdue Has 46.1% With 45% of Expected Vote In, Edison Research Says

Most of Votes Counted in Georgia Runoff Elections Coming From Gwinnett, Fulton Counties - Reuters

Democrat Ossoff Has 68.4%, Republican Perdue Has 31.6% With 5% of Expected Vote In, Edison Research Says

Democrat Warnock Has 69.2%, Republican Loeffler Has 30.8% With 5% of Expected Vote In - Edison Research Says

Voting Ends in Most Districts in Georgia for the Last Two Senate Races

Most polling stations closed Tuesday night at 7.00 pm EST (11.00 pm GMT) with results expected to start rolling in within the hour, although final results may not be known until late in the evening or Wednesday.

A judge ordered at least two polling stations to stay open for an extra 30 minutes or so due to downtime from technical issues.

Perdue, Loeffler Campaigns Issue Statement Saying Senators Are 'Encouraged by Reports of High Voter Turnout'

"We are encouraged by reports of high voter turnout across the state – particularly so in North Georgia, where President Trump rallied Republicans last night. But make no mistake about it: this is going to a very close election and could come down to the difference of just a few votes in a few precincts across the state," the statement says.

David Perdue Isolating at Home After Contacting Someone With COVID, While Kelly Loeffler Campaigns Actively on Election Day

Georgia Official Says Issue With Dominion Machines in Columbia Co Fixed 'Hours Ago'

US Postal Service Moving Completed Ballots in Georgia 'On-Time' to Count for Senate Runoff Elections, CNN Reports

If Dems Win Both Senate Seats in Georgia Then Everything Will Change in Washington, US Observers Say

Trump: Dominion Voting Machines Breaking in Georgia Runoff Election

Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lockboxes, hopefully, they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen!

Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate

GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler Says She’s Set to Oppose to Joe Biden’s Electoral College Win

Wall Street indices slide down at open in anticipation of Georgia runoffs outcome

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.06% and the S&P 500 shed 0.07%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.26%.

Trump was rejected as Pranker 18 times before contacting Georgia secretary of state, US Media claims

President Donald Trump tried to contact Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at least 18 times before their phone call on Saturday, The Washington Post cited Raffensperger's deputy Jordan Fuchs as saying.

According to Fuchs, Trump's calls were repeatedly patched through to interns in the press office, who thought he was a prank caller rather than POTUS.

In a recorded phone call leaked by The Washington Post on Sunday, Trump focused on his drive to overturn the 3 November presidential election results in Georgia after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

