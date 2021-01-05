'Be ready for war at any second': Chinese president to Army

The Chinese President said the People’s Liberation Army must use frontline frictions to polish troop capabilities, the South China Morning Post reported.

Xi, who also chairs China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the top command body, said the PLA must be ready to “act at any second” as the country’s armed forces kicked off the year’s military training and exercise on Monday.

He also ordered the PLA to “substantially increase” the use of technology in its exercises and to keep up with the latest developments in military and hi-tech knowledge. These included the use of computer simulations and online combat in drills, as well as an exploration of more opportunities to add hi-tech and the internet.

“[The PLA must] increase the integration of new equipment, new forces and new combat realms into training and combat systems,” he said.

Notably, Xi’s remarks about the PLA’s current “frontline military struggles” were a departure from previous year-opening orders – including 2020 – which instructed the armed forces to “manage crises and deter war”.

It is worth noting that due to the continued US hostile actions against China, Beijing has repeatedly warned the country about the need to stop tensions.

MNA/PR