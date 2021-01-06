US not want Iraqi Army to be strong: Al-Fatah Alliance member

He revealed that the United States was trying to weaken Iraqi army and to hatch conspiracy against this country.

After 2003, the United States sought to weaken Iraqi army by interfering in its affairs and preventing it from strengthening its military capabilities, he added.

The weakening of Iraqi army by the United States has not ceased, he said, adding, “After US occupation of Iraq in 2003, all conditions were ready for the development of power of Iraqi army but this did not happen.”

The United States does not want Iraqi army to be strong and there are well-documented reasons in this regard, al-Baldawi reiterated.

The American-appointed civilian ruler of Iraq, Paul Bremer, decided in 2003 to disband the Iraqi army.

This is while that Iraqi political and military officials, including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, have called for the expulsion of US troops from Iraq, emphasizing on high capability of Iraq military to defend country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

