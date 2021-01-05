'20% enrichment no violation of Iran's intl. obligations'

In an interview with IRNA, Vyacheslav Matuzovm said, "This does not mean a breach of commitments, and Tehran is taking action within the framework of the JCPOA to resolve issues about its nuclear program."

"The issue has been foreseen in the JCPOA, and when Iran sees the non-fulfilment of the United States and the Western parties to their international obligations, Tehran would be forced to act within the framework of its considerations and in accordance with its national interests," he added.

"We can expect Iran to fulfil all its obligations within the framework of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 if other parties do the same," Matuzovm added.

He continued, "It is two years that the US has withdrawn from the JCPOA and Europeans do not fulfil their requirements. In such a situation, Russia is making extensive efforts to preserve the JCPOA, and Beijing has joined Moscow in this international arena."

Matuzovm noted that the United States must take immediate action to repair the tarnished image of the country under Trump, who has reduced Washington to the level of an unreliable actor and negotiator.

He said returning to the JCPOA must be among the first measures of Biden as of January 20.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday that Iran will enrich 8 to 9 kg of 20% uranium monthly, adding 1000 centrifuges are being installed.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

