Americans recent actions in region 'psychological warfare'

"Trump administration is bankrupt, we tolerated it for four years and we will do the same in the last 12 days," Vaezi said.

"My analysis is that the recent actions of the Americans in the region are a psychological war," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"From its beginning days, Trump sought to create some tension in Iran by the help of the Zionists and his son-in-law Jared Kushner," he said, "In his final days he is also trying to suggest that an upcoming war with Iran is imminent."

"Our military forces are fully prepared, as in the past, but the Americans' goal is a psychological warfare to make Iranians worried about a war."

Asked about the visit of the Korean delegation to Iran, Vaezi said "This trip is not about the recently seized ship by IRGC but is about economic cooperation and banking issues, and the issue of the ship has become one of the topics between us."

"Ships must take into account environmental issues," the Iranian senior official noted.

