'Plots underway to fabricate pretext for war'

“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” tweeted Zarif on Wednesday amid the reports of American aircraft flying in the Persian Gulf region.

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” he said.

“Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests.”

Earlier in the day, Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi termed the military moves of the US in the region a ‘psychological war’.

“These moves are psychological war than anything else and actually, it is Americans and Zionists who are worried about Iran’s measures; so they have started a psychological war with a military presence in the region,” he said, adding, “One should not be worried about this psychological war. We should have full readiness and if they commit any mistake, they will certainly receive a serious response.”

The moves come on the eve of the first anniversary of the US's assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

