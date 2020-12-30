Soleimani a ‘national hero, source of pride for all Muslims'

“General Soleimani not only was a national hero, but also, he was the source of pride for all regional countries and the whole Muslim Ummah,” Rouhani also said at the Cabinet session on Wednesday, on the threshold of the martyrdom anniversary of the top anti-terror commander, who was assassinated by US terrorist at Baghdad Airport on January 3.

The president pointed out that “the assassination of Martyr Soleimani was revenge against the Islamic Republic and all the independent countries in the region… A revenge against the great nations that stood against the US and Zionists’ conspiracies.”

Rouhani stressed that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are on top of the list of perpetrators involved in the heinous terror attack, saying, “They did not want the ISIL terrorists’ issue to end like this.”

“ISIL was a mercenary of the Zionists and the Americans. When they were hit, the Israelites gave them weapons wherever they needed.”

He said, “The Zionists and the US, are the ones who take advantage of turmoil and insecurity in the region.”

"No one benefits from the insecurity of Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan except the Zionists.”

This item is being updated...

