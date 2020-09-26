Venezuela to coop. with allies while developing weapons

Earlier in the day, Maduro spoke at the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of Venezuela's Strategic Command Operations, stating that the country is planning to manufacture its own weapons and announcing that a special military and scientific council is being set up for that exact purpose, Sputnik reported.

"We have everything we need to create our own system of weaponry, while continuing cooperation with Russia, China, Cuba, Iran and the entire world, we will continue receiving from them scientific, technological, weapons-related, [and] of course, strategic assistance, but we must move toward independence," Maduro said.

His remarks came as the United States on Monday imposed additional sanctions against Maduro for his cooperation with Iran.

In response, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that Caracas considers the new US sanctions against the country's president a form of aggression, adding that the White House cannot prevent the country from building trade and economic relations with Iran.

Several members of the international community, most notably the US, have imposed sanctions on Venezuela over recent years. Further punitive measures were enforced following the 2019 protests that saw opposition leader Juan Guaido declare himself interim leader. Russia, China, and Turkey, among others, have supported Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

ZZ/SPUTNIK