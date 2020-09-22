Venezuela-Iran to continue ties despite US sanctions

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned on Monday the new actions of the United States against Venezuela "by trying to impose unilateral sanctions on the Constitutional President, Nicolás Maduro Moros, as part of a sustained campaign of aggression against the Republic Islamic of Iran and Venezuela."

He categorically rejected Washington's position to reactivate the coercive measures against Iran in a unilateral and illegal manner, ignoring the decision of the United Nations Security Council, which took for granted its refusal to reactivate the measures supported by 13 of its members 15 members and the UN Secretary-General himself.

In that sense, "This new action against multilateralism confirms that the dominant elite of the United States has no respect for joint decisions, necessary to preserve international peace and security."

Finally, the diplomat reaffirmed that Venezuela will continue to adhere to international norms and will defend its "sovereign right to establish economic and commercial relations freely with the Islamic Republic of Iran and with any State, within the framework of the norms that govern and regulate international trade."

