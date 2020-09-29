Iran, Venezuela have right to self-determination: Maduro

In a Spanish tweet on Monday, Maduro wrote that Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, Iran and other fraternal countries in the world have the right to self-determination and peace.

These countries stand with theri historical dignity and are ready for new challenges and victories, he added.

Referring to the recent US unilateral actions against Iran and Venezuela, he said that the people of these countries are free and independent people who call on stopping of the criminal persecution and siege that threatens the progress and development of them.

Previously, addressing the 75th UN General Assembly, the Venezuelan president described the United States as the greatest threat to world peace and called for an end to all unilateral action against all individuals and countries who defend their sovereignty and independence.

He once again called on the United States to allow people to be at peace so that they can exercise their right to progress and peace.

Maduro's remarks come as the United States has imposed new sanctions on him in recent weeks over its cooperation with Iran.

ZZ/FNA13990708000063