Georgian parl. approves resolution on EU, NATO aspirations

"Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization remains a zero-option priority in Georgia’s foreign policy. Trans-Atlantic unity is the most important precondition for strengthening global security," the resolution which was adopted on Friday says, TASS reported.

According to the document, membership in the European Union also remains a "zero-option priority" for the country.

In line with the resolution, the country said it favors only peaceful settlement of all conflicts.

Executive Secretary and Political Council Member of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" Irakli Kobakhidze said in October that the country would apply for full-fledged EU membership in 2024. It was his party’s main electoral promise.

Georgia has been cooperating with NATO since late 1990s. Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze (1928-2014) expressed the country’s aspiration to join the alliance at a summit in Prague in November 2002. This intention was later confirmed by his successor Mikheil Saakashvili.

MR/PR