Trump accused of temper tantrums, conspiracy theories

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger has said Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn November’s presidential election results are an “utter scam” meant to “raise money and gain followers.”

Replying to Trump's earlier tweet that said, “They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in DC on January 6th,” Kinzinger, from Illinois, wrote, “My God. Trying to burn the place down on the way out because you can’t handle losing. No evidence, nothing but your temper tantrum and crazy conspiracies. Embarrassing. #RestoreOurGOP.”

In a later tweet, the Illinois representative added, “All this talk about Jan 6th from @realDonaldTrump and other congressional grifters is simply explained: they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can’t do anything. It’s sad, and an utter scam. #restoreourgop.”

According to the Independent, although President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last month, Trump has repeatedly claimed there was widespread voter fraud and has still not conceded.

Trump and his team have had more than 50 legal challenges dismissed over the last month, as he and his allies are still attempting to overturn last month’s election results. There is no evidence for the claims.

On Saturday morning, Trump reiterated his baseless claims and tweeted, “The 'Justice' Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation's history, despite overwhelming evidence.

On 6 January Congress will meet to count the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden as the next US president.

MNA/PR