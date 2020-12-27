Michael Flynn asks Trump's supporters to protest on Jan 6.

In a tweet, Flynn wrote: "I know a thing or two about the “Just Us” department."

"On 6 JAN, Patriots across the nation who can’t make it to our Nation’s Capital should respectfully & peacefully protest this fraudulent election at your State’s Capitals," he added.

Michael Thomas Flynn is a retired United States Army lieutenant general who was the 25th United States National Security Advisor[2] for the first 22 days of the Trump administration until his resignation.

Flynn served as a senior advisor to Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. On January 22, 2017, Flynn was sworn in as the National Security Advisor.

On February 13, 2017, he resigned after information surfaced that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about the nature and content of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn's tenure as the National Security Advisor is the shortest in the history of the position.

In November 2020, Trump pardoned Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

His tweet follows that of trump's published on December 19, in which the US President called for his supporters to participate in a big protest in Washington D.C. on January 6th and be 'Wild' there.

