A landing craft ship capsized in S Iran

Deputy Ports and Maritime Department General of Hormozgan province Esmaeil Makizadeh broke the news on Sat.

He expounded on the details of this incident and added, “At 18:30 yesterday on Dec. 25, a message was sent to the Marine Search and Rescue Center of the province from radio relay of a passing ship in Strait of Hormuz about flooding of a landing craft ship in southeastern Lark Island.”

Immediately after receiving the message, Lifeguard Vessel No. 12 was dispatched from Qeshm Island to the area and necessary coordination was made with related functionaries at Strait of Hormuz for sea and air monitoring of the region, he added.

Due to the unfavorable weather conditions on Friday night, the marine search and rescue continued with more quantity and quality as of early hours of Saturday, he added.

At around 15:30 today, 25 miles southeast of Lark, the landing craft vessel was found overturned by Lifeguard No 12 approximately 16 miles southwest of Kohestak and nine miles northeast of Hormuz Strait.

Stating that Search and Rescue Operation to find seven crew members of the vessel continues, Makizadeh said, “By mobilizing all facilities and manpower as well as by informing the passing vessels and Marine Search and Rescue centers of countries including Oman, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, we are trying to find the missing crew members.”

