Iran, Turkey stress need to expand joint police coop.

Referring to the neighborhood of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey, Shirzad said, "Relations between the police of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey are at a good level, and in recent years we have witnessed favorable police interactions between the two countries."

"NAJA Interpol, with authority, intelligence and professionalism, seeks to carry out its assigned missions and develop diplomatic police relations to deal decisively with international defendants," he added.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen interactions between the two countries, Shirzad said, "Dealing with organized crimes, combating smuggling of goods and narcotics, countering terrorist groups and human trafficking can be the focus of joint activities between Iran and Turkey."

Referring to the common border of the two countries, Lutfi Cicek, for his part, said, "The Turkish police also want to deal with international defendants and in this regard, we are ready to cooperate with the police of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He pointed to the need to recognize common ground with the aim of dealing decisively with international defendants, saying, "Strengthening cooperation in the fight against organized crime can be a good platform for the extradition of internationally wanted suspects from both countries."

ZZ/IRN84161885