  1. Politics
Dec 25, 2020, 10:35 AM

Parl. speaker felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

Parl. speaker felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated his Christian counterparts the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

In a  message on Thursday, Ghlibaf congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) to his counterparts in Christian countries.

"I believe the constructive interaction among divine religions will lead to the realization of peace, justice and progress in human society; Just as Jesus Christ (PBUH) preached the transcendence of human beings in strengthening peace, love and friendship," the message read.

"While praying to God Almighty to resolve the global crisis of COVID- 19, I emphasize Majlis' readiness for further parliamentary cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations," the message added.

Ghalibaf also wished his counterparts good health and success and happiness and prosperity for the nations and governments.

ZZ/5104087

News Code 167612

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News