Parl. speaker felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

In a message on Thursday, Ghlibaf congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) to his counterparts in Christian countries.

"I believe the constructive interaction among divine religions will lead to the realization of peace, justice and progress in human society; Just as Jesus Christ (PBUH) preached the transcendence of human beings in strengthening peace, love and friendship," the message read.

"While praying to God Almighty to resolve the global crisis of COVID- 19, I emphasize Majlis' readiness for further parliamentary cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations," the message added.

Ghalibaf also wished his counterparts good health and success and happiness and prosperity for the nations and governments.

ZZ/5104087