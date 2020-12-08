AFC declares Iran matches dates at 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The new announcement of the Asian Football Confederation comes nearly one year after the qualifiers were postponed by the body due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dragan Skocic's team will take on Hong Kong on March 25, 2021, before facing Cambodia five days later.

Persian leopards will then lock horns with Bahrain on June 7 and Iraq on June 15.

Iran sits third in the Group C of the qualifiers with six points while Iraq and Bahrain lead the table with 11 and 9 points respectively.

Team Melli needs to win the four remaining matches for a confident berth to the next round but it may also win the quota by winning nine more points.

HJ/1723894