Expediency Council starts reviewing FATF bills: Larijani

Speaking in an open session of the Expediency Council on Wed., Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said, “Reviewing the FATF bills was put atop agenda of the Expediency Council according to the recommendation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

Accordingly, members of the Council will examine and review the FATF bills, regardless of any orientation by the political groups and currents, in line with maintaining interests and benefits of Iranian people and country, he stated.

Following the request of President Rouhani and the recommendation of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the first joint meeting of the commissions related to the issue was held at the Expediency Council on Tue. Dec. 22, he said, adding, “These meetings will continue until the final result is achieved in line with maintaining interests of people and the Establishment.”

The Expediency Council will make its utmost effort to review the bills thoroughly and precisely according to the interests of the country, the ayatollah added.

The Public Relations of the Expediency Council announced in a statement on Dec. 18 that in a response to the President's request, the Leader of the Revolution has agreed with an extension of the time for reviewing the FATF bills.

