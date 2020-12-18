Leader agrees with extending time for reviewing FATF bills

The statement informed that in a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, President Rouhani has asked for an extension in reviewing the Palermo and CFT bills, which are related to Iran's joining the FATF, by the Expediency Council.

The President had called for the council to set the ground proper for Iran to be a member of FATF, it added.

The Leader has only agreed to extend the time for reviewing this issue in the Expediency Council, it underlined.

Earlier on Wednesday, Government spokesman Ali Rabiei had pointed to the Leader's order for reviewing the bills. Pointing to the Leader's order to consider FATF, Rabiei said that because of the importance of the FATF issue on improving international banking and financial relations, the government has followed up the issue through the Leader, so he has ordered a re-investigation of the matter.

HJ/5098778