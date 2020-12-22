US return to JCPOA right way for defusing tensions: China

"The #US withdrawal from the #JCPOA and its maximum pressure on #Iran are the root causes of the Iran nuclear issue deviating from the right direction," Hua Chunying tweeted.

"The US returning to the deal and resuming compliance is the right way for defusing the tensions," the Chinese spokesperson added.

The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday stressed that the US should return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at an early date unconditionally when attending a video conference of foreign ministers on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Stressing that the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and its extreme pressure on Iran is the root causes of the Iran nuclear issue deviating from the right direction, Wang pointed out that the Iran nuclear situation has come to a critical juncture as President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the accord.

