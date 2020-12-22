Lifting of sanctions, core of JCPOA: EU envoy

Speaking in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tue. entitled “10th Report of the UN Secretary General on Implementing UNSCR 2231”, on behalf of Josep Borrell as coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission, Björn Olof Skoog said, “Multilateral diplomacy has faced serious problems in recent months.”

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is now five years old and has resisted against pressures of previous years, he added.

In a meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission held on Dec. 16, foreign ministers of members of JCPOA emphasized the full implementation of the agreement, he said, adding, “This determination demonstrates the importance of maintaining this agreement for the continuation of multilateral diplomacy, stability and support of the multilateral agreement.”

JCPOA is a key component of the global architecture of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons which reduces regional and global security risks, the envoy stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the unprecedented inspection of Iran’s nuclear activities and added, “These are achieved thanks to Iran's cooperation in implementing the Additional Protocol and safeguards."

“We deeply regret decision of the United States to withdraw from JCPOA in May 2018 which resulted in re-imposition of unilateral US sanctions.”

Emphasizing that full implementation of the agreement by all parties is crucial and very important for the benefit of all JCPOA participants, he said, “I recognize that Islamic Republic of Iran has adhered to the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty for three and a half years, including 14 months after withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and re-imposition of unilateral sanctions.”

The European Union is fully committed to supporting efforts to normalize economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. From this perspective, EU trade with Iran dubbed “INSTEX” continues to have significant political and economic potential to facilitate legitimate trade with Iran in accordance with international law, European regulations, EU envoy to UN opined.

