Four ISIL terrorists arrested in Republic of Dagestan

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in a statement on Saturday announced that it managed to discover and foil a plot hatched by an ISIL-affiliated terrorist group in the Republic of Dagestan.

In this operation, four ISIL members were arrested and large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were confiscated, the statement is read.

Members of the group planned to detonate explosives near a government building belonging to the security forces and then carry out an armed attack on Interior Ministry staff in Makhachkala, central Dagestan.

It should be noted that police forces of the Republic of Dagestan, near Chechnya, were targeted by armed terrorists on Dec. 17. In this attack, two assailants were killed.

