Zarif to visit Moscow soon: Russian FM spox

Speaking in her weekly press briefing, held through videoconference, she said that Foreign Minister Zarif will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on January 26.

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers are expected to continue exchanging views on international issues including the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh region and also Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf region, she added.

Zarif’s upcoming visit to Moscow will be his 32nd visit to Russia and his fifth visit to Moscow this year.

According to Lavrov, this number of meetings with his Iranian counterpart is a sign of very good relations between Tehran and Moscow.

According to officials of the two countries, bilateral relations are in the process of growing to ensure common interests and help secure regional and international security.

