Borrell stresses efforts to preserve JCPOA

“Chairing today a virtual ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 (China France, Germany, Russia, UK) and Iran - the participants of the #JCPOA - to re-emphasise our commitment to preserve the agreement,” he tweeted on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the virtual meeting will start at 11:30 A.M.

Tehran had clearly announced that the JCPOA has been once negotiated and there is no chance of re-negotiating the deal, said the spokesman, noting that UNSCR 2231 is ‘clear’.

Some parties seek to introduce some changes in the deal, however, Iran has highlighted that there will be no new negotiation, urging parties to fulfill their commitments.

Tehran will not negotiate on its national security and will adopt measures based on its defense priorities, he added.

Iran started reducing commitments to the 2015-signed deal in a ‘reversible’ manner one year after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, imposing severe sanctions on Iran’s economy. Tehran has urged other signatories to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

MAH/IRN84156186